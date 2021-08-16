Around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, 29-year-old Jeremy Bogart of Lima was traveling east on US33 near Kettlersville Road, when he went off the left side of the road, struck the median and overturned the pickup. Bogart was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his pick-up. He was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas with serious injuries. Troopers believe that impairment could be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.
Media Release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Moulton Township – The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:42 p.m. in Auglaize County, Ohio. The crash occurred on United States Route 33 near the area of Kettlersville Road in Moulton Township.
Mr. Jeremy S. Borgart, age 29, of Lima was operating a 2000 Ford Ranger while traveling eastbound on US 33.
The preliminary investigation indicates the truck initially drove off the right side of the roadway. Mr. Bogart then drove across the eastbound lanes, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck the median, and overturned. Mr. Bogart was ejected from his vehicle.
Mr. Bogart was transported by Wapakoneta Rescue to Joint Township Hospital where he was flown by Life Flight to St. Ritas Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, and Wapakoneta Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.