A Paulding County commissioner found dead at home

Press Release: Emerald Township - Paulding, Ohio— This morning around 11:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 17089 Road 133, Cecil, Ohio, for a report of a dead body. Deputies discovered the body of Clint A. Vance, age 30, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vance was found in an outbuilding on the farm in which he resided. He was a current Paulding County Commissioner.
“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” said Sheriff Landers. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”
There is no other information expected to be released.