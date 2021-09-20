A Paulding County commissioner found dead at home

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says that his deputies were sent to the home of Paulding County Commissioner Clint Vance and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an outbuilding on his farm.  Sheriff Landers says it is a very sad day for a lot of people. Vance was just 30 years old.

Press Release: Emerald Township - Paulding, Ohio— This morning around 11:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 17089 Road 133, Cecil, Ohio, for a report of a dead body. Deputies discovered the body of Clint A. Vance, age 30, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vance was found in an outbuilding on the farm in which he resided. He was a current Paulding County Commissioner.

“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” said Sheriff Landers. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”

There is no other information expected to be released.

