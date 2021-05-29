A Spencerville man gets 18 months in prison for Venedocia shooting

A Spencerville man gets sent to prison for a Van Wert County shooting. 24-year-old Trey Jones was sentenced in Van Wert Common Pleas Court to 18 months on the charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and attempted reckless homicide. Jones was arrested for the death of 19-year-old George McLaurine, jr. in September 2020. The Van Wert Sheriff's Office says McLaurine was found with a gunshot wound laying outside of a Venedocia home and Jones was arrested shortly after.
