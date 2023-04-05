Press Release from AAA Ohio: Ohio (April 5, 2023) – Severe weather poses a threat to the area today, and AAA urges local residents to be prepared as the storm’s path is expected to affect the region. Flash flooding, severe storms and possible tornado activity are in the forecast for our area, which has already seen its fair share of wet weather.
Locally, flooding and potential downed trees or power lines could impact motorists. And if you are stuck in your car during such a storm, the potential for injury increases.
Ironically, many drivers rescued from flood waters report they were in a hurry to get home to safety as a reason for attempting to drive through rising water. Moving water on a roadway often appears safe to cross but can be deceiving. Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock a person off his or her feet, and most cars will be swept away in only 18-24 inches of moving water.
“Water depth is very difficult to gauge on roads, especially at night, when many flood deaths occur. AAA urges drivers to heed the National Weather Service mantra, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’” said Kara Hitchens, spokesperson for AAA. In addition, motorists are reminded that waters can rise very quickly, even during just a heavy rainstorm. Water that covered a road by only six inches at one moment could easily be two or three -feet deep only seconds later, and escaping from a vehicle after flood waters have carried it away can be very difficult, if not impossible.
AAA Driving Tips:
Pay Attention to emergency alerts: Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. Adding the National Weather Service to a mobile phone home screen can also make more detailed local information easier to find.
Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.
Seek higher ground: If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.
Never drive through standing water: Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding.
Standing water may also be hiding potholes: Another good reason not to drive through it!
Watch for hydroplaning: No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. Avoid using cruise control as it can cause hydroplaning.
Be wary of high wind conditions: Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.
Watch out for debris or downed wires on the roadways: If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth.
Make yourself visible: If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately.
Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.
Floods are the most common and deadliest natural disaster in the U.S. and all 50 states are at risk of floods and flash floods. Since the 1970s, 2.4 million damage claims have been filed. AAA recommends the following steps to help prepare your home and vehicle:
Make a Plan – Develop a Family Emergency Plan to include ways to contact each other, alternative meeting locations, and an out-of-town contact person. Identify a safe room or safest areas in your home. Research your evacuation route. Be sure and include plans for your pets.
Secure Your Home – Inspect your home for minor repairs needed to the roof, windows, down spouts, etc. Trim trees or bushes that could cause damage to your home in case of high winds.
Take Inventory – Update your home inventory by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, date purchased and model and serial numbers as available.
Stock Emergency Supplies – Plan for a week's worth of non-perishable food and water. Be sure to have flashlights, extra batteries, battery-powered radio, medications, first aid kit, blankets, toiletries, diapers, etc. You may also want to prepare a portable kit and keep it in your car should you evacuate.
Check Your Vehicle: Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires and ensure your wiper blades are not leaving streaks. Have your vehicle inspected by a certified mechanic to determine if the brakes, fluid levels, air conditioning and belts are in good working condition.
Protect Your Property – Review your homeowner’s insurance with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate protection. Discuss your deductibles. Be aware that flood insurance in not typically covered under your homeowner’s policy. Flooding to your automobile is available under the Physical Damage coverage.
