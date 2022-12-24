Media release about energy conservation
Update: 8:30 AM, 12/24/2022
CURRENT SITUATION
Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, has requested the public in its region to conserve electricity.
We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
AEP Ohio is making this emergency request in coordination with PJM – the regional power grid operator.
Please reduce your electricity use by:
- Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows
- Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers
- Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, to help ensure adequate power supplies.
The combined actions of customers can reduce overall demand for electricity and ease the emergency situation.
Customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage. Minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference.
“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”
POSSIBLE NEXT STEPS
PJM continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions. It will do everything possible to keep power flowing in the region. PJM is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities.
If further emergency action is required to reduce the load on the electric system, PJM would direct AEP Ohio to begin grid protection power outages to parts of its service territory. These outages will be brief and intermittent whenever possible to limit the impact on customers.
The action will only be taken if necessary to avoid widespread power loss and to prevent long-term damage to the regional electric system.
Customers should be prepared for the possibility of temporary electric service outages if further emergency action is required. Please check with elderly or disabled family, friends and neighbors to ensure they are okay and have a plan for possible outages.
NEXT UPDATE
We’ll continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available. For updates, visit AEPOhio.com, Facebook.com/AEPOhio and Twitter.com/AEPOhio.