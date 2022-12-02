ALL Youth class learns how local organizations are making a difference

Students participated in an impact tour to connect with United Way's partner agencies. It was a hands-on experience with cardio drumming from Bradfield, and exercises with Rock Steady Boxing from Senior Citizens Services. United Way supports the leadership class with a $2,500 scholarship awarded to the best project in the class community impact project. The United Way of Greater Lima says it is important for developing leaders to know how much these organizations impact our community.
"We have older generations. They know what the United Way is all about. The younger generation really doesn't, and they give to different organizations on a completely different level. They have different skill sets. They want to know different things than the older generation did," says United Way of Greater Lima President Erin Hardesty.
Students say the impact tour is just part of what makes the class so rewarding.
"Honestly, actually just a lot about myself, like what makes me a leader and which way do I lead. We actually did a little quiz that determines what kind of leader you are. I'm a very analytical person who is very detailed-oriented. Seeing that kind of put that into perspective of why I might do certain things as a leader," says Kyleigh Engle, Allen Lima Leadership class.
"I hope to build a lot more leadership skills and I'm not always as good at talking to people. I want to build my communication skills and then I want to make a difference," says Austin Craig, Allen Lima Leadership class.
Students met other partner agencies at the West Ohio Food Bank to learn about financial stability, followed by the YMCA to learn about educational programs.
