A long-time Lima dealership has been bought out by a family automotive group that has a history in our area. The White Family Companies, Inc announced that they have bought Allan Nott's Honda and Toyota dealerships. The White family owns 25 dealerships throughout Ohio, Wyoming and South Dakota. All the employees will remain employed and they don't foresee any changes to the local management. This will be their 5th Honda dealership and their 2nd Toyota. They operated White Chevrolet in Lima from 1953 to 1974. With the purchase of Nott, the White Family Company revenues will be in the top 75 of dealer groups nationally which already has topped one billion dollars.
Media release from White Family Companies, Inc. March 9th, 2020.
Tim White Jr., President of The White Family Companies, Inc., announced today the purchase of Allan Nott Toyota and Allan Nott Honda in Lima, Ohio. In 2019 the Nott dealerships had combined sales of approximately $107 million dollars and employed 117 employees. Tim White Jr. added, “the addition of the Nott organization strategically fits into our footprint in western Ohio, halfway between our operations in the Toledo area and the Dayton metropolitan market. We are extremely fortunate to be able to add these well run and respected companies to our Ohio family of dealerships. We have offered all the employees continued employment and foresee no changes in the management structure of the dealerships.”
The White Family of Dealerships will now operate 25 automobile dealerships throughout Ohio, Wyoming and South Dakota in eleven different cities. The companies employ over 1,200 people with combined sales of over $1 billion dollars. This will be the fifth Honda dealership operated by the White Family and their second Toyota dealership.
Tim White Sr., Chairman of the Board added “we are happy to be able to return to Lima where we operated White Chevrolet Inc., from 1953 to 1974. With the acquisition of these dealerships our revenues will place us in the top 75 of all dealer groups nationally.”