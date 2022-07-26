Allen County Board of D.D. Hosts Independence Fair

ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Business Advisory Council hosted their inaugural Independence Fair on Tuesday.

The fair was open on Tuesday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Marimor School of Allen County with twenty-six agencies attending to showcase their services for individuals with disabilities. Some of those services include day program services, residential services, providers of community employment, the Uniquely Abled Academy from Rhodes State College, STABLE account services from the state treasurer's office, and the Board of Elections to help with the voter registration process. With over two dozen agencies coming together with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, organizers strive to assist all with disabilities to achieve independence in life.

