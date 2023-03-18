Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities collects electronics for e-cycling drive

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When you hear recycling, usually cardboard, glass, or aluminum come to mind. But what about electronics?
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted their third annual community recycling drive Saturday. People could drop off items like computers, TVs, clothing, and toys.
The event is part of their way to give back to the community for developmental disabilities awareness month. The goal was to offer people a safe place to drop off unwanted technology, because it's not as easy to recycle things like old printers as it is to recycle a soda can.
"These are the kinds of items that normally that they're more difficult to get rid of, especially like the old TVs and stuff because of the tubing that's in them. AIM and NCO especially, they're able to come in and actually safely, ethically destroy them for us as well because these are things that you usually can't take anywhere to recycle," said Sierra Weltmer, the community relations coordinator for the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Officials also say electronics should never be thrown out with regular trash because they can leak hazardous chemicals into the ground, and potentially the water supply.