Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is collecting cereal for Lima City School students

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is asking for the community’s help to show Lima City School Students that they’re being thought of.
The Board of Developmental Disabilities is once again collecting boxes of cereal for “Red Nose Day” on May 21st. Why Cereal? Because it’s an easy item to pick up from the grocery, it has a good shelf life, is easy to serve, and tastes good. The mission of “Red Nose Day” is to end child poverty.
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Relations Coordinator Megan Rigali explains, “And an aspect of that (poverty) is hunger so that’s kind of why it was decided to tackle that within Allen County. We really just want students to know we care about them, that we are thinking of them and that we want them to have a treat and something to eat.”
The board is taking donations through May 21st at their office located at 2500 Ada Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. This is the 3rd year they have collected cereal for “Red Nose Day” and will deliver the cereal to Lima City Schools on Friday, May 22nd.