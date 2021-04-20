Allen County Children Services and Lima Police Department hold cookout

Allen County Children Services and the Lima Police Department braved the cold and handed out some food to the community.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the two organizations wanted to show their support for the cause by holding a cookout. Staff from the police department and children services spent the afternoon cooking hot dogs and handing out candy to people’s cars as they drove through the parking lot. The event was first come first serve and meant more than just a normal cookout.
Sarah Newland, Executive Director of Allen County Children Services said, “It was just something that we wanted to give back to the community in conjunction with the Lima Police Department. Law enforcement plays such a vital role in child protection, so we wanted to be able to have this partnership with them today.”
They both expressed interest in working together on future events.