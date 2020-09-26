Allen County Children Services holds "Win With Kin" event

September is national Kinship month and Allen County Children Services partnered with the Library to host a drive-through resource fair.
People from the Allen County Children Services were set up outside their building in Lima to answer any questions a person may have about kinship or any of their services.
Bags with information and goodies were handed out and people were encouraged to check out the resources provided in the area. Allen County Children Services say that there are around 230,000 kids living with relatives in Ohio.
Shelly Conrad, the interim program administrator says, “National Kinship month provides us with a time to recognize and thank those individuals who are caring for relative children or kinship children and we just really want to get the message out to them that we’re very thankful for them because they take on a lot of responsibilities.”
For the rest of the month, the Lima Public Library will also be giving away the bags. You can also enter a raffle for a drawing at the end of the month when you pick up your resource bag.