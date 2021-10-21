Allen County Commissioners, Sheriff's Office hold budget meeting Thursday

The Allen County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Allen County Commissioners Office, held a budget hearing meeting on Thursday.
The budget hearing was to review over details of the 2021 budget, as well as look towards next years. Sheriff Matt Treglia says that the biggest need for the department right now is hiring and retaining employees.
"We talked about benefit packages and compensations packages for employees. Now is the time that we are going to retain employees and gain employees that we need to operate the jail and keep the county safe and keep the inmates secure," said Treglia. "Talking with the commissioners about those things is very important to me and that we write a whole package for employees at the sheriff's office."
The meeting also looked at the budget when it comes to maintenance and IT work at the sheriff's office and jail.