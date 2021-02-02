Allen County Common Pleas Court hires new Magistrate Judge

A new Magistrate Judge has been appointed in Allen County.
Destiny Caldwell was named Magistrate Judge in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Caldwell was previously an Assistant Prosecuting attorney at the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.
The court has seen an overflow of multiple docket cases, and having the magistrate will help ease the workloads of judges.
"Going forward from here we are going to try and use the magistrate as much as possible in the specialized dockets, we have a drug court, a mental health court, and reentry court, the ruling of superintendents allow for a magistrate to reside over those courts," said Judge Jeffrey Reed. "With the help in the courtroom, and the help with research and writing, we won't need to hire a clerk anymore, I think it's going to be a big help to the court in keeping things moving."
Caldwell attended Law School at Ohio Northern University and received her Juris Doctorate degree in 2008.