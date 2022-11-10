Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region.
The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022.
"This has been one of the most successful years of development in the last ten years. We've had $700 million of capital investment, a lot of job creation, a lot of exciting projects, and we're here to express that tonight," said Dave Stratton, CEO and President of AEDG.
The director of Ohio's Department of Development, Lydia Mihalik, was also there to speak on how important the success of business around Lima is to the state government.
"There are some incredible small businesses that are doing some great things here. Small business is the bread and butter of Ohio's economy, and we're always looking to support them to do new and existing business here in the Lima and Allen County region," she said.
The AEDG emphasized that the event was also about highlighting how collaboration with their partners is responsible for this success.