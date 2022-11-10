Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. 

Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting

The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022. 

