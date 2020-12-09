Allen County expected to have a portion of initial vaccine doses

Allen County Public Health now has an idea about when a Coronavirus vaccine could be in our area, but it all depends on FDA approval.
In line with Gov. DeWine's phase one plan, the first Pfizer vaccine shipment will go to ten specific hospitals in the state and Walgreens and CVS to distribute to congregate care facilities. That includes those stores in Allen County. If Moderna is able to ship their vaccine on Dec. 22 as expected, a portion will come to the health department to give to local hospitals. Allen County has to supply about 4,000 health care workers before moving on.
"If we can get that two dose through everyone (health care workers), get most of the people vaccinated, we should start seeing vaccine available to the general public probably in a February, March time frame," Brandon Fischer said, emergency planner for Allen County Public Health. "If more vaccines get approved and more doses are available, that timeline could certainly be moved up."
How doses are distributed are based on population across the state.
