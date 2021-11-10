Allen County Land Bank talks home repair grant, Habitat for Humanity

The Allen County Land Bank is putting together a plan to help out homeowners in the area.
The land bank hopes to speak with the Allen County commissioners and the city of Lima soon to propose a plan that would grant funds to homeowners. The idea behind this plan is to help people stay in their homes and neighborhoods, and give them an opportunity to tackle a variety of home repair needs.
"If they need new roofs, if they need sewer repairs, any plumbing, if they need HVAC or exterior repairs, some flooring repairs, those types of things," said Allen County auditor Rachael Gilroy.
The land bank also talked about their partnership with Habitat for Humanity and their efforts to keep families in their home communities that surround Lima.
"We’re looking at other properties and other neighborhoods, as they’re interested in other villages besides Lima," said Gilroy. "They like to keep people in their home towns wherever they can, so whenever we have that opportunity and properties pop up, we give them a call and ask them if they’re interested as we have properties in our pipeline."
Habitat for Humanity recently finished a home and are close to wrapping up work on another in Delphos.