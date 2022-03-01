Allen County now a "Medium Transmission Community" for COVID-19 which leads health department to remove mask advisory

It’s one step closer to normalcy as Allen County Public Health has removed its mask advisory that was posted in September of 2021.
Allen County has now been designated a community at a “medium level of COVID-19 Transmission” BY THE Centers for Disease Control. They are now using “COVID-!9 Community Levels” to determine if or where a mask is recommended to be worn. As of today, Allen County has a case rate of just over 35 cases per 100-thousand residents. While the advisory has been lifted and residents can go about their daily lives without wearing a mask local businesses and agencies have the right to still request that you use one on their premises.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer explains, “It’s up to every location, every business, every doctor’s office to make the determination whether the mask is required for that visit with them. Based on the level of exposure and risk that they would like to take with their staff and the facility. So why we do not have the county-wide advisory agencies, doctor’s offices, businesses in the community can continue to require that and they are free to do that on their own.”
The new CDC guidelines encourage people to still take precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness to prevent the onset of COVID – 19. The levels are also determined county by county which means you may be asked to mask up somewhere else.
