Allen County observe National Day of Prayer at UNOH event center

Allen County participated in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
The National Day of Prayer is a national observance for people to come together and pray for the world.
Scriptures, songs, and quotes from founding fathers and presidents were read aloud during the service, along with words from local pastors.
Organizers say that the nation needs prayer more than ever, especially after the pandemic has caused complications to many different prayer services.
"Some schools are not even meeting together yet, some companies have not gotten any income for a long time. So our hearts are really breaking for all of those that are in the nation today with these immense challenges," said Theresa Lee, Allen County Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer. "We want to support them in prayer, ask God to cover them, protect them, direct them, provide for them, and just be the brothers and sisters that we want to be to them."