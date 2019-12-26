Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick next up to lead OPAA

The Allen County prosecutor has been tabbed to lead the state's prosecutor's in the coming year.

Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick was named president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Waldick says he's in the midst of a five year rotation process where he holds other positions with the OPAA. Now it's his turn to lead the organization as president. Waldick has over 30 years of prosecuting experience. He's been the Allen County prosecutor since 2004 and his seeking a fifth term in 2020. He'll travel to Columbus more frequently for meetings with the OPAA and legislators.

"Very glad to do it," Waldick said. "Very honored to do it. We represent all 88 county prosecutors in Columbus and throughout the state on issues that have to do with the prosecution of cases."

As president, Waldick says fighting against Senate Bill 3 will be a focus of his.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.