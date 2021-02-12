Allen County Public Defenders Office close to opening

A public defenders office is close to opening in Allen County.
The Allen County Public Defenders Office will provide public defenders to those arrested or facing charges who cannot afford an attorney.
The building will be located at 417 N. West Street in Lima.
Kenny Sturgill, Allen County Public Defender, shared that the lease for the building was signed this week, and is just awaiting a resolution from the Allen County Commissioners.
The hiring process has started for the office, with a goal of hiring five public defenders, an administrative assistant, and a chief assistant.
The goal is to have the building open and taking clients between late April -early May.
Allen County Court of Common Pleas and Lima Municipal Court will provide details on clients to the public defenders' office.