Allen County Public Health states no cause for concern in the reported tuberculosis case

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health says that there is no cause for concern when it comes to a reported tuberculosis case in the county.
The news about the reported case initially came from the Allen County Commissioners, but the health department says that there is no danger to the public as that case has already been contained and with treatment currently underway.
Close contacts of the individual case have already been contacted and tested.
Allen county public health wants to remind residents that if they think that there is a danger to the public when it comes to any type of disease, not just tuberculosis, they themselves will send out the alert as soon as they can.
"The problem is that when you look at handling tuberculosis like you did with COVID-19, there is a complete error," said Wilfred Ellis, Allen County Board of Health President. "You can't handle those two in the same way. I think that is something that the commissioners were in essence doing, whether they realize it or not."
"When it is in the interest in the public's health, that's when we put information out there, when there is a risk in the community." said Brandon Fischer, Allen County Health Commissioner. "In this situation we feel that there is a risk to the community."
