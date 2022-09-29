Allen County Public Health states no cause for concern in the reported tuberculosis case

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health says that there is no cause for concern when it comes to a reported tuberculosis case in the county.

The news about the reported case initially came from the Allen County Commissioners, but the health department says that there is no danger to the public as that case has already been contained and with treatment currently underway.

