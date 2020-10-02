Allen County Public Health talks about when people should self-quarantine

The President's diagnosis is proof that COVID-19 has no boundaries and people shouldn't take chances.
Allen County Public Health says anyone that has been in “close contact” with someone that has tested positive should self-quarantine for two weeks and they follow the Center for Disease Control's guidelines. Those guidelines say “close contact” is a person that has been within 6 feet of an infected person 15 minutes or more. During that two-week period, they should watch for any symptoms like fever, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty breathing.
“Sometimes people want to get tested and if they have a negative test feel that they don't need to quarantine any longer. But people need to quarantine of full 14 days,” says Kathy Luhn, Allen County Health Commissioner. “Because that test is just one point in time and they could still become sick after they've been tested.”
80% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have a mild illness and can recover at home. Luhn says she sends her best wishes to the President and the First Lady for a speedy recovery.