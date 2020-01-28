The Allen County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who robbed the Chase Bank on Harding Highway.
The sheriff's office got the call just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The suspect was described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a neon yellow sweatshirt, and sunglasses. He came into the bank and demanded money from a teller, but according to scanner traffic did not show a weapon during the robbery and no one was injured. Then the suspect ran into the Lost Creek subdivision. Deputies searched the area and even sent up a drone to aid in the search, but no arrest has been made.
If you know anything about the robbery you are asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at (419) 227-3535.