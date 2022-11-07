A Lima man, who was asked to leave a party early Sunday morning, was arrested for firing a gun at the home he was asked to leave from.
22-year-old Da'Moni Brown was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home. According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, people who were causing a problem at a party on Bristol Avenue were asked to leave. Moments later, the car that looked like the same car the people left in, drove by the house and a person fired a shot from the vehicle, hitting the home. Deputies were able to locate the people that left at a home on Elida Road, that is where they discovered that Brown allegedly shot at the Bristol Avenue home. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at approximately 2:48AM Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Bristol Ave. for shots fired into the residence.
During the initial investigation occupants inside the residence explained that there had been a party and that some individuals had been asked to leave due to their problematic behavior. After leaving, those still inside the residence received text messages warning that something bad might happen. A few moments later a sedan, believed to be the same sedan that those who were asked to leave had been driving, drove by the residence firing rounds into it.
Deputies were able to locate the individuals who had left the party at a residence on Elida Rd. Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Da’Moni V. Brown (DOB 7/13/2000) of Lima had fired the shots into the Bristol Ave home. Mr. Brown is currently being held in the Allen County Jail on a charge of improperly discharging a firearm into a home. This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.
