September 5, 2023 Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: The past two weekends two different homes have been struck by gunfire on west side, rural Allen County roads in the same general area. Other residences in the area have reported gunfire at night and hearing bullets strike trees and signs around their homes. We are releasing this information in hopes the suspects will consider the ignorance of their actions. When caught you are facing multiple felony charges which could result in years of prison time. If someone is killed or injured by your deliberately negligent actions you are likely going to face criminal charges ranging anywhere from felonious assault to murder. Please consider the danger you place innocent families, travelers, and yourself in with your careless actions.
If you have any information related to these shooting incidents please contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 419-227-3535. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 419-229-STOP (7867).