Allen County Township Association discusses smaller solar farms

Local government officials are looking into the matter of small solar projects in their communities.
The Allen County Township Association discussed the topic of smaller solar farms in their communities at their bi-monthly meeting. Officials say that they are not necessarily for or against all projects but think that residents of their townships should have a say in solar or wind farms in their communities. Smaller projects are not subject to the same legal regulations that the Birch Solar Farm and others have to abide by.
“Senate Bill 52 only put restrictions on solar farms that were greater than 50 megawatts. Anything less than that, they don't have to meet those restrictions,” explained Bath Township Trustee, Brad Baxter.
In the meeting, township trustees looked to become more informed about these types of projects, so that they could make the best decisions for the citizens they represent.
“It comes down to the individual townships. As an association, I think we need to have a hearing of the facts so that all of our associate townships can come away a little better informed so they can make the decisions that are right for their respective townships. It is local government at its best really. We need to watch out for our constituents, and we need to be informed,” said Howard Violet, Chairman of the Allen County Township Association.
A representative from the group “Against Birch Solar” also came to give a presentation to the township trustees.