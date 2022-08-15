Allen East Local Schools Host Open House & Update on Projects

As summer break comes to a close, the time has come for local schools, parents, and students to prepare for the upcoming school year!
The Allen East Local School District hosted their annual Open House Monday afternoon from 4 pm to 6 pm. Students visited campus to pick up their school schedules, testing out their locker combinations, meet their teachers, and to familiarize themselves with their surroundings before the start of another school year. Even though the classrooms were empty for summer break, the summer has been bustling with activity for Allen East with several ongoing projects.
"We have a lot of things going on out here right now. So, we have the roundabout project. And then, we also have an addition to our middle school. We're getting new classrooms, a new office, a new conference area, a new STEM lab, a whole new outside with an amphitheater, and we also have a water tower going up. So, there's a lot going on right now," says Heather Patterson, Middle School Principal, Allen East Local Schools.
The new roundabout will be located at the intersection of Harding Highway and South Napoleon Road and will serve to reduce accidents by the Allen East campus. Also, the new extension of the middle school has a scheduled completion date by February or March in 2023. The first day of school for Allen East is Monday, August 29th.