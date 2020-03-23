Allen East Schools create caravan to show students they care

A caravan of Allen East K-4 teachers made its way down east main street, Monday afternoon. They honked their horns and waved to students and their parents as they rode by.
They even held up signs that said they missed the students. This brought excitement and joy to the faces of the students and parents.
“I’m so appreciative that they took time out of their day to come out here today to come out here today so that we could see them and so that our kids could see them and just to bring back that little bit of connection that we’ve lost over the past week,” said Melissa Johnson, a mother of an Allen East student.
The teacher caravan was something that faculty at Allen East thought would be a great way to show students just how much they were missed. Allen East students say they’ve not only missed their teachers, but have also missed reading, playing, and friends.
Allen East is one of the hundreds of other schools across Ohio that will be closed at least until April 6. The closings are a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recent order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite the recent closures, Allen East Elementary School Principal Heather Patterson says they are doing all they can to make sure students are still engaged and learning.
“Everybody is just really joining together and just trying to figure out a way to connect to our students,” said Patterson.