Delphos is hiring a contractor to move Gressel Drive for Lakeview Farms expansion

Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.

“Our local partners with ODOT, and with Ohio Department of Development, and Jobs Ohio have been really instrumental,” says Jamie Mehaffie, Delphos’s Safety/Service Director. “Cindy Leis of the Allen Economic Development Group has been really helpful in helping us put together packages, find the funding sources, and the state has been really helpful in looking at assisting us with this project.”

