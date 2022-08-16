On Tuesday Evening inside Lima City Council Chambers, Mayor Sharetta Smith concluded her community listening sessions about recent gun violence within the city.

Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Final Community Gun Violence Listening Sessions2.jpg

At the Tuesday Evening sessions, Mayor Smith received insight from paramedics at the Lima Fire Department, community health care officials, and neighborhood & small business owners about how the city and community can help put a stop to gun violence in Lima. Some of the insight received included Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder induced by gun violence and the need for family-level intervention programs to ensure kids have positive role models as well as some additional pieces of information.

Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Final Community Gun Violence Listening Sessions3.jpg
Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Final Community Gun Violence Listening Sessions.jpg

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!