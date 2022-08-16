On Tuesday Evening inside Lima City Council Chambers, Mayor Sharetta Smith concluded her community listening sessions about recent gun violence within the city.
At the Tuesday Evening sessions, Mayor Smith received insight from paramedics at the Lima Fire Department, community health care officials, and neighborhood & small business owners about how the city and community can help put a stop to gun violence in Lima. Some of the insight received included Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder induced by gun violence and the need for family-level intervention programs to ensure kids have positive role models as well as some additional pieces of information.
"We've heard that there are some health care organizations throughout the country that have actually instituted trauma-based care where they are actually providing care and counseling to gunshot victims right there in the hospital and making sure they leave connected to intervention programs. We also heard from community members about what we can do as a city to help our neighborhoods feel safe which includes increased lighting," says Sharetta Smith, Mayor of Lima.
The City of Lima will now be looking at the data and notes received from the listening meetings to help produce a plan to address community gun violence which will be published soon.