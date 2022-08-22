Americans for Prosperity discusses health care with Congressman Jim Jordan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national advocacy group has a sit-down meeting with Congressman Jim Jordan to talk about their concerns with health care.

Americans for Prosperity discusses health care with Congressman Jim Jordan

Members of Americans for Prosperity talked with the Fourth District Congressman about lowering the cost of health care and removing government mandates that affect the industry. They also discussed what they believe were the mistakes that Congress and the White House administration made during the pandemic. They say the last year and a half have been eye-opening, and they would like to see some reforms that can make health care better for everybody.

Americans for Prosperity discusses health care with Congressman Jim Jordan

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.