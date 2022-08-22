Americans for Prosperity discusses health care with Congressman Jim Jordan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national advocacy group has a sit-down meeting with Congressman Jim Jordan to talk about their concerns with health care.
Members of Americans for Prosperity talked with the Fourth District Congressman about lowering the cost of health care and removing government mandates that affect the industry. They also discussed what they believe were the mistakes that Congress and the White House administration made during the pandemic. They say the last year and a half have been eye-opening, and they would like to see some reforms that can make health care better for everybody.
”We saw in the pandemic, they had to remove barriers so that people can get access to things like ventilators, and tests and those barriers should be removed permanently,” says Dean Clancy, Sr. Health Policy Fellow at Americans for Prosperity. ”If you had to remove them in an emergency, why do you have them in the first place. The pandemic was a lesson for the nation in removing barriers to care is the way to help patients.”
“You have providers here who care deeply about their patients, and they are looking for a better system where you don’t have so much government control and driving up price and limiting people’s options,” adds Jordan. “This is about freedom, and that is something that we are all focused on.”
Americans for Prosperity's mission statement says they use grassroots outreach to advocate for long-term solutions to the country's biggest problems.
