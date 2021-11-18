An Allen County man indicted for hit and run crash that killed an Apollo student

An Allen County man was indicted for the hit and run death of an Apollo student in October.
41-year-old John Rondot was charged with failure to stop after an accident by the Allen County Grand Jury. The charge is a 3rd-degree felony. On October 16th, Shawnee Township police say that 18-year-old Ethan Howard was riding his bike south on Shawnee Road when he was struck from behind by a car. Howard was taken to the hospital by Shawnee Fire, where he later died from his injuries. Rondot called the Shawnee Township Police Department two hours after the accident, claiming he hit a deer. He will be arraigned on the charge he is facing on November 19th.