For 59 years this fundraiser has been sending kids to college and giving the community a classic breakfast—or dinner favorite.
Thrusday, October 1st, was the Annual Wapakoneta Rotary Scholarship Pancake Day at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The 12-hour sale, from 7:00 am. until 7:00 pm., includes a stack of pancakes, a couple of sausage links, and your choice of milk or coffee from Coffe Amor. It’s $8 for a meal and all proceeds go directly toward their scholarship fund.
Joshua Little, the president of the Wapakoneta Rotary Club says, “We spent a lot of time deciding are we going to do the event, are we going to make it look different, and we really felt that it was important to continue to do the event to bring awareness and also to help kids that want to go on. It’s part of what we do, it’s part of our service above self.”
This year, there was no dine-in option for the dinner, but people were welcome to swing through their drive-through and pick up their food.