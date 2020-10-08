Apollo Career Center celebrates National Manufacturing Month

On top of many other things to celebrate in October, it is also National Manufacturing Month. Apollo Career Center is celebrating by inviting General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to speak to the students about the opportunities in manufacturing.
Students from the Robotics Technology and Welding programs watched a presentation from a representative from the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. They learned about the benefits of choosing a career in manufacturing, and what it’s like to build tanks for the Army.
The superintendent of Apollo Keith Horner says that he’s happy to help contribute to the growing manufacturing industry in the area. “It really makes our work really meaningful when we know we’re contributing to individuals, kids, students, and adults, getting life-sustaining and family-sustaining wages out in these manufacturing facilities,” says Horner. “The need is great and we’re doing our small part to contribute to that.”
JSMC brought one of the tanks they manufactured to show the kids. They are the only factory in the U.S. that still produces tanks for our military.