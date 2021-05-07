Apollo students earn their Stop the Bleed certificates

Students in Apollo's health science program got to learn from healthcare professionals in a hands-on certification course.
As part of Trauma Awareness Month, workers with Mercy Health St. Rita's trauma and life flight teams came to the Apollo Career Center to teach a "Stop the Bleed" course.
Stop the Bleed is an initiative to prevent a person with an injury from losing too much blood, ultimately limiting deaths from violent injuries. After sitting through the course on Friday, the students will be Stop the Bleed certified.
Medeaux Gilmer, a junior at Apollo says, “They’re just learning about tourniquets, how to apply pressure properly, what areas are more critical if you get cut, what a more severe cut is going to look like, what color the blood’s going to look like, how it's going to come out.”
Visiting the school is part of Mercy Health’s outreach efforts in local schools, businesses, and police departments to teach life-saving skills.
Jenny Snider, the trauma program manager at Mercy Health says, “Bleeding is the #1 cause of death in an injured patient, and that’s the reason that we bring Stop the Bleed to not only health care professionals, but anybody. We want to teach them that just like we get CPR out there, we want to get Stop the Bleed out there as well.”
After the course, students gathered outside to watch the life flight helicopter land in front of the school. They were also invited to take a closer look in the helicopter and talk to the nurse and pilot on board.