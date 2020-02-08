Area Girl Scouts pick up cookies for the season

It's that time of the year again for Girl Scout cookies and area troops are getting prepped for the big season. More than a hundred troops stopped by the Lanes Moving and Storage warehouse in Lima to pick up their ordered cookies.
Volunteers helped them stuff as many boxes of cookies as they could in each car. Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be distributing close to 50,000 packages of cookies out of this warehouse. Over the next couple of weeks, girl scouts will be selling their cookies to help girls go to camp and several other activities.
“Girls are actually learning how to fly airplanes, she’s learning robotics, her troop is doing service projects throughout her community,” said Amy Orwick, the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio product sales manager. “She’s getting to try new things that she’s never done before and it’s super exciting to see that all of that is possible through the Girl Scout Cookie program.”
Another 253,000 packages will be distributed between February 8 and 11.