Area seniors celebrate an early Valentine's Day with the Big Band Sweetheart Dance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner but it's never too early to celebrate.

Area seniors celebrate an early Valentine's Day with the Big Band Sweetheart Dance

Senior citizens were invited to the Big Band Sweetheart Dance Thursday afternoon. "Al Best Band" was there and performed many of the songs guests grew up dancing to. Members of the band wanted attendees to feel as if they were falling in love all over again.

Area seniors celebrate an early Valentine's Day with the Big Band Sweetheart Dance

"Today is Sweethearts Day and the Council on Aging and the Lima Eagles are putting on this dance to kind of let the seniors know, hey this is your sweetheart dance. Come in here and dance, find that special someone and come in here or maybe they can find that special someone that they might be looking for at this part of their life," said Denny Ricker, member of Al Best Band.

Don't worry, if you missed your chance to dance, the Allen County Council on Aging will be hosting more dances throughout this year.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima!

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.