A Lego sculpture contest brought different types of creations at ArtSpace/Lima.
ArtSpace/Lima and the Lima Building and Construction Trades partnered to hold a Lego competition between local youth. The goal of the competition was to have participants inspired by what they see around them in the Lima community.
Entry's included Lego sculptures that were inspired by Lima Architecture, such as old town square buildings, the Ohio Theater, and local museums.
The winner of the competition - everyone. All entry's were judged to have exceeded each criteria, leading to the decision to reward all participants for their creativity.