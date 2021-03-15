As stimulus checks go out, scams are expected to increase

With stimulus checks going out, there is an increase in stimulus scams.
Over the coming weeks, the reports of scams related to the stimulus checks are expected to increase as checks begin to go out. One of the most popular scams is where the scammer will send a text acting as the IRS, either requiring a person to enter their social security number or pay a fee to receive their check, but the IRS does not contact you regarding how you receive your stimulus check. Cheryl Parson, the Branch President of the Better Business Bureau of West Central Ohio, spoke to us about the number one way to avoid these scams.
She said, “The best way to prevent a scam is never give out any personal information, you know, social security number, or any bank accounts, don’t give out that information. When you do receive a call and they are asking for information, hang up on them, that is the best way.”
Parson expects calls to the Better Business Bureau to increase by the end of this week.