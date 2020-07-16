Auglaize County moves forward with full-scale fair, takes livestock auction to the web

The Auglaize County Fair may be one the largest fairs in the area this year as we see many counties scaling-down their annual fairs because of the pandemic.
Auglaize County has decided to continue with their traditional-style county fair with rides and all after prolonged planning to follow all COVID guidelines. In order to keep everyone safe, the biggest change is no live auction of the junior fair projects. Instead, there will be an online add-on bid process for the livestock.
“It’s not going to be what we’re used to," says Ed Doenges, the manager of the Auglaize County Fair. "But I just hope everybody comes out and appreciates the fact that we were able to put on a fair, might not be the fair we’re used to, but it’s still going to be a good fair.”
Of course the fair board wants everyone to stay safe this year and keep a social distance. The fair will run from August 2nd through the 8th and you can find more info at auglaizecountyfair.org.