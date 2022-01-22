Bach by Candlelight brings classical music to historic area churches

Area residents were transported back to the 1700s by the Lima Symphony Orchestra for annual classic concert. The symphony returns this season to Trinity United Methodist Church for Bach by Candlelight. One of Lima’s most historic churches was filled with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, and of his sons, Johann Christian and Carl Philipp Emanuel. This is music director Andrew Crust’s first Candlelight performance in Lima, and he is excited to take the symphony into the community for this concert.
“You have these beautiful churches in the community that are ringed by candlelight and playing music in the setting that these composers would have experienced,” says Crust. “It’s really intimate, it’s gorgeous. We often do a concert here at Trinity, but we like to go somewhere else in the community as well. Tomorrow (January 23rd) we are actually going to be in Celina at 4 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church there. It's a chance to experiment with new music, more intimate music. We have soloists from the orchestra playing solo works and it’s great to have a tradition.”
Ticket for the Bach by Candlelight performance at the Immaculate Conception Church in Celina tomorrow at 4pm can be purchased at the door or through the Lima Symphony’s website. Adults tickets are $20 and students $10.
