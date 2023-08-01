Bath Township Fire Chief & Bath Township Board of Trustees Discuss Newly Proposed Tax Levy to Alleviate the Financial Crisis for the Bath Township Fire Department

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO)- The Bath Township Fire Chief Joe Kitchen and the Bath Township Board of Trustees discussed the fire department's financial crisis at Tuesday night's board meeting.
The Bath Township Fire Department has not received an increase in township tax money support for the past 20 years. With increasing expenses and revenues not increasing, the township has removed any consideration for capital projects for capital improvements, cutting out any overtime for the remainder of 2023, and is considering reducing the number of part-time employees. In order to provide urgent support to the fire department, the Bath Township Board of Trustees is considering a tax levy increase.
"The current revenues that we take in are not able to support the fire department that we have right now. The trustees just approved a motion this evening to put a proceed with a tax levy for 2.5 mills, and that's what we hope to put on the ballot for November," says Brad Baxter, Chairman, Bath Township Board of Trustees.
The Board of Trustees will be scheduling public meetings in August, September, and October with Bath Township residents to discuss the levy and answer questions.