Be aware of porch pirates as holiday shopping season approaches reminds Lima Police Department

Chances are you'll be having more items delivered to your door as the holiday season approaches. The season also brings a rise in porch pirates ready to nab those expensive gifts.
The Lima Police Department says in the last few years they've received more calls of people watching and following delivery drivers. While installing cameras is highly recommended in identifying crooks, that doesn't guarantee they get caught. The key to prevention comes down to knowing where your package is at all times.
"Make sure you've got tracking on your packages to know that it has arrived or at that specific time, things of that nature. Knowing that you know where your package is at all times and if it doesn't deliver, you know exactly what time it got there and then if we have to somehow come out and respond, we know exactly what time it was there and between the time that it was taken," suggested Patrolman Nathan Fried, Lima Police Department.
Having your online orders delivered to the store or a delivery site are ways to keep those packages secure. If ordering from Amazon, you can have packages sent to a hub locker to pick up at your convenience.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!