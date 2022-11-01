Be aware of porch pirates as holiday shopping season approaches reminds Lima Police Department

Chances are you'll be having more items delivered to your door as the holiday season approaches. The season also brings a rise in porch pirates ready to nab those expensive gifts.

The Lima Police Department says in the last few years they've received more calls of people watching and following delivery drivers. While installing cameras is highly recommended in identifying crooks, that doesn't guarantee they get caught. The key to prevention comes down to knowing where your package is at all times.

