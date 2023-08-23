Beat the heat with air conditioned areas at the Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Don't let the heat keep you from coming out to the Allen County Fair. While temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with a heat index of around 107 degrees, there are places to get out of the heat at the fair.
This year the Merchant Building and the Youth Exhibits Building are air-conditioned. There is plenty to see with the 4-H projects on display and a chance to shop the many merchant booths.
Just across the way is the Agriculture and Fine Arts Building which has all the fruits, vegetables, sewing, crafting, photography, and more on display in a cool climate. The Youth Activities Building is filled with the open class flower show.
So remember to stay hydrated, stay in the shade, and get out of the heat by making a stop at the air-conditioned buildings on the north end of the fairgrounds.