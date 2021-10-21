Berger endorses Sharetta Smith for Lima mayor

Current Lima Mayor Dave Berger gave his endorsement for a mayoral candidate on Thursday.
Sharetta Smith received Berger's endorsement at her headquarters located at the Carpenters Local 372 Hall. The current mayor stated that Smith had the qualifications that a mayor should have.
"And I believe as well as a passion for hometown," said Berger. "I think it is really important. A leader who has been here doing work that matters."
Smith, who has worked with Berger over the past few years, says that she is honored to get the endorsement from the current Mayor of Lima.
Smith added, "It means a lot when someone who you work with side-by-side every day for four-and-a-half years trusts your leadership, trusts your experience, trusts your management skills, and really stands up in front of the community and says 'join me in voting for Sharetta Smith."