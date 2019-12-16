Beth Seibert files to run for county commissioner

A long-time Allen County employee is the first contender to file to become a county commissioner.
Beth Seibert has filed her petitions to run for Allen County commissioner. She has filed to run for the position that Jay Begg has filled, which starts January 3, 2021. Seibert has worked for the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District for over three decades. She has been considering this move for two years but didn't think the opportunity would come just yet. She feels the position would be natural since she already works with many of the same people the commissioners work with.
"I think my public service, my community involvement, my leadership record is well documented in this community," Seibert said. "And I also bring with me the Ag background. And I want, for me, to make sure that the county commissioners' office maintains a seat representing the 'Ag' community."
Seibert is the only person who has filed for that term right now. Commissioner Cory Noonan has filed for re-election for his position.