Bluffton alum who works for Cleveland Guardians speaks at this week's Bluffton Forum

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - An employee of a Major League Baseball team spoke at Bluffton University to share career advice.

Estée Hemphill is a Bluffton alum who now works for the Cleveland Guardians. She spoke to students and other members of the Bluffton community on the importance of feedback for both new and experienced professionals. She emphasized not only the importance of seeking criticism to improve yourself, but also the benefits of confidently voicing your opinions in decision-making as a new employee. Hemphill hopes her perspective motivates students when they enter the job market.

