Bluffton alum who works for Cleveland Guardians speaks at this week's Bluffton Forum

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - An employee of a Major League Baseball team spoke at Bluffton University to share career advice.
Estée Hemphill is a Bluffton alum who now works for the Cleveland Guardians. She spoke to students and other members of the Bluffton community on the importance of feedback for both new and experienced professionals. She emphasized not only the importance of seeking criticism to improve yourself, but also the benefits of confidently voicing your opinions in decision-making as a new employee. Hemphill hopes her perspective motivates students when they enter the job market.
"I think it's important to share with people the learnings that we've had and encourage them too that if they want to pursue a career in sports a little glimpse of what it's going to take to get there, but also not get discouraged if you expect to walk into a full-time role, you may need to step into a part-time and develop and that's okay too, to have realistic expectations, especially in such a competitive industry," expressed Estée Hemphill, assistant service director of the Cleveland Guardians.
The Bluffton Forum brings a guest speaker to campus every Tuesday and is open to students, faculty, staff, and the public.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.