Bluffton High School seniors end their year with fun traditions

Bluffton High School seniors are ending the year making lifelong memories as they take part in their fun senior year traditions.
Seniors met at Bluffton Dari Freeze on Main Street, lining up every mode of transportation you could imagine for their annual senior parade. The parade had everything from jeeps, tractors, motorcycles, lawn mowers, and gators. What you might not expect to see is a boat attached to a jeep body, which was the big highlight of the event. Two years were put into building it!
"It's been a nightmare to actually get running, cause it started off as just a rusted jeep down the road, so rebuilding the engine, actually putting the boat on the body, it took us a very long time," says Will Neff, senior at Bluffton High School.
The idea for the pirate ship began at a Boy Scouts meeting two years ago. As you can imagine, the students feel quite accomplished to see what seems like a crazy idea turn into a completed work of art.
"It means a lot. It shows a lot from earlier like two years ago to now just the work and the fun we put into it. And then now just like finish it off, one big blaze of glory. Hopefully it doesn't blaze," adds Neff.
Senior traditions hold strong at Bluffton High. Last week, seniors spent an evening painting the street just north of the school.
"They have a lot of fun. They come out there they're painting a number of different things about what things, events that they're a part of or colleges their going to attend to or jobs that their gonna be going into so it's a fun night for them and it's kind of a way to kind of stamp a little bit of their legacy here at Bluffton," says Mike Minnig, principal at Bluffton High School.
"I think a lot of our traditions whether it be the street painting and now here with the parade is an opportunity for them to be together to finish out this chapter of their life so it's a fun setting for them and they certainly enjoy it," says Bluffton High's Engineering & Robotics Teacher Todd Boblitt.
