Bluffton University welcomes Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith as this week's guest lecturer

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith was this week's guest lecturer at Bluffton University's Presidential Leadership Forum.

The lecture series continues as Lima Mayor recalls her journey to leadership, explaining how she was able to achieve her goals through determination after facing numerous setbacks. Mayor Smith shares the details of how growing up in Lima and her years spent away motivated her to make the city a place of opportunity and excitement for the upcoming generation.

