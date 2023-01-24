Bluffton University welcomes Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith as this week's guest lecturer

The lecture series continues as Lima Mayor recalls her journey to leadership, explaining how she was able to achieve her goals through determination after facing numerous setbacks. Mayor Smith shares the details of how growing up in Lima and her years spent away motivated her to make the city a place of opportunity and excitement for the upcoming generation.
"Really I'm inspired by Gen Z and really waiting on them to show us our strength as a people and how we'll come out of COVID stronger, how we'll come out of the pending recession stronger. There's not a day that I'm not seeing on the news or I'm not seeing on social media where there's a young person who's either come up with a business idea or social idea that will help us solve a problem. So I have a lot of faith in Gen Z and so if I had any advice to Gen Z I would say believe in yourself, you can do it," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
Bluffton University's lecture series continues on the 31st with guest lectures from Robert A. Lerch and John Burkhart. All lectures are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hey Lima!
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.